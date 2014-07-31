ONE LUCKY B.....D'S JOURNEY: From Melbourne To Arnold Schwarzenegger's Assistant In 10 Tweets

News broke today that Arnold Schwarzenegger is eyeing off a nice pad north of Newcastle, just below Forster.

It’s actually two homes overlooking Boomerang Beach and reportedly worth around $7m. Here’s a pic and the listing:

And here’s the tweet from his PA Dylan Blocke that suggests the former Governator is looking for a slice of a quieter life Down Under:

It’s pretty speculative, but let’s talk about Dylan Blocke. Or at least, his tweet history over the past month or so, because while we’ve reached out to him, he hasn’t got back to us yet.

Blocke’s LinkedIn profile lists him as a “Motion Pictures and Film Professional” from Melbourne. He looks youngish – and he’s obviously a believer in chasing your dream.

On June 23, he packed up and headed for LA, apparently without any plans other than “making it in Hollywood”:

Seeing I'm heading out to LA to 'chase the dream', thought I start posting a few tweets for y'all! — Dylan Blocke (@dylanblocke) June 23, 2014

Made it to Hollywood. Next stop: making it in Hollywood. #easyright? — Dylan Blocke (@dylanblocke) July 1, 2014

10 days later:

The job hunt begins. — Dylan Blocke (@dylanblocke) July 3, 2014

Looking for a place, anyone know how to find a share house in LA?? — Dylan Blocke (@dylanblocke) July 6, 2014

Brilliant. He’s got an agent, and a place!

I've spoken to a Hollywood agent! He's finding me a starring role in a one bedroom unit! #realestate — Dylan Blocke (@dylanblocke) July 12, 2014

An interview, that seems like it didn’t go so well:

And another, that sounds promising:

Snagged another interview. This time with a showbiz legend. #bestfootforward — Dylan Blocke (@dylanblocke) July 17, 2014

24 hours later, no reply. Uh-oh.

Biting nails. Is it something I said? — Dylan Blocke (@dylanblocke) July 18, 2014

But wait… score!

Wooh! Got an amazing new job today. Thanks @Schwarzenegger #bossinator — Dylan Blocke (@dylanblocke) July 21, 2014

Less than a month after leaving Melbourne, meet Blocke’s new boss. This guy:

Within three days, Blocke was buy Ah-nuld shoes:

So…any tips on where to buy men's size 16 boots in LA? #bigfoot — Dylan Blocke (@dylanblocke) July 24, 2014

Trying to score interviews on the Today Show:

.@Schwarzenegger digging the LA life, but prefer the TV hosts back home. Looking at you .@karlstefanovic #you2wouldgetalong — Dylan Blocke (@dylanblocke) July 25, 2014

And getting thanks from “The Bossinator” after a great first week:

Although maybe #bigguns is pushing the relationship too far, too early.

Yes, it is the life.

And actually, it’s not luck at all. It’s belief and determination, so congratulations, Dylan.

Also, happy 67th birthday, Arnie.

