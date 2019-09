The defence ETF (ITA) is considered to be ground zero of the fiscal cliff fight, as the “sequester” would hammer defence companies.



Anyway, as Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus notes, the ITA is at its post election highs.

For more on what the “deal” is staring to look like, see here >

Photo: stockcharts.com

