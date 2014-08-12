Here's The Line That Makes It Sound Like Hillary Clinton Is Definitely Running For President

Hillary Clinton’s interview with The Atlantic, which was published on Sunday, made headlines for her criticisms of President Barack Obama’s foreign policy. However, another major bit of news from the conversation may have flown under the radar.

Jeffrey Goldberg, who conducted the interview, wrote in his introduction that he believes Clinton may have finally admitted she intends to run for president in 2016 during their conversation. He said he based this on one key line from their discussion.

“For what it’s worth, I also think she may have told me that she’s running for president — see below for her not-entirely-ambiguous nod in that direction,” Goldberg wrote.

Goldberg didn’t specifically identify the comment he saw as Clinton’s admission of her presidential ambitions in his writeup of the interview. However, in an email to Business Insider, Goldberg said it was Clinton’s response to his remark that “defeating fascism and communism is a pretty big deal” that convinced him she’s running.

Here is the key exchange:

Goldberg: I think that defeating fascism and communism is a pretty big deal. Clinton: That’s how I feel! Maybe this is old-fashioned. OK, I feel that this might be an old-fashioned idea — but I’m about to find out, in more ways than one.

Clinton’s recent media blitz for the release of her book “Hard Choices” has been widely seen as a rollout for a potential presidential bid. However, thus far, Clinton and her aides have not definitively declared her intentions.

Spokespeople for Clinton did not respond to a request from Business Insider asking whether Goldberg’s impression she may have confirmed a 2016 White House bid in their interview was correct.

