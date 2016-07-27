One line in Michelle Obama's DNC speech completely brought the house down

Alex Wong/Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama acknowledges the crowd after delivering remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Michelle Obama made an emotional appeal to millions of Americans during her speech at the Democratic National Convention Monday night, highlighting the historic nature of Hillary Clinton’s candidacy.

But one line in particular made the audience go wild.

“I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves, and I watch my daughters — two beautiful, intelligent black young women — playing with their dogs on the white house lawn,” she said.

“And because of Hillary Clinton, my daughters, and all our sons and daughters, now take for granted that a woman can be president of the United States.”

Michelle grew visibly emotional as she spoke — her voice trembled and she appeared close to tears.

“So don’t let anyone ever tell you that this country isn’t great, that somehow, we need to make it great again. “Because this, right n0w, is the greatest country on earth.”

This isn’t the first time the first lady has mentioned the dark racial history of the White House — she made a similar point during her graduation speech at City College in New York in June.

The speech, particularly the line about slaves, was widely praised on social media:

“I wake up every morning in a house built by slaves.” YES! @MichelleObama delivered the truth while cloaked in grace & beautiful strength ❤❤

— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) July 26, 2016

This just brought me to tears. “I wake up every morning in a house built by slaves” #FLOTUS I ❤️u @MichelleObama https://t.co/zYJXMcpx1H

— jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) July 26, 2016

Show-stopping: “I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves” @MichelleObama

— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 26, 2016

Watch the full speech here (the line about waking up in the White House begins at 11:43):

