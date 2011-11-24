The Effort To Bring "One Life To Live" And "All My Children" Online Is Officially Dead

Photo: flickr.com

Back when ABC cancelled its longrunning afternoon soap operas (“One Life To Live” and “All My Children”), desperate fans got a last-minute lifesaver: the Internet.The production company Prospect Park vowed to take the shows to a new, online network.



Months later, that plan has officially imploded.

The main problem — according to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline, who just broke the story — was a prolonged failure to get everyone’s interests in line.

Prospect Park wanted to give fans a broadcast-quality show on an online platform — but that would have meant somebody taking a pay cut.

And nobody wanted to: guilds were demanding their members get broadcast-level pay. Though she’s not mentioned by name in the failure coverage, Susan Lucci, you might remember, never officially committed to the effort.

The company’s attempts to secure financial backing that would have helped offset the gap between broadcast and online revenues were, ultimately, unsuccessful.

