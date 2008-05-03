One Less Yahoo: Community VP Mike Speiser Out





One person new Yahoo Eran Hammer-Lahav won’t be working with: Community VP Mike Speiser, who came aboard in February 2007 when Yahoo acquired his Bix karoke startup, is leaving to become a partner at VC firm Sutter Hill Ventures. We’re told he’ll be on the Sunnyvale campus for another week or so.

Mike seems to have had this one planned for at last a day or two: The sole post on his personal site, dated 4/29 promises that he’ll begin blogging in “May 2008”.

