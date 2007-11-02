One Less M&A Firm: Savvian Merging With GCA

San Francisco-based Savvian, which has been unable to catch up to the likes of Montgomery & Co., is merging with Tokyo’s GCA Holdings Corp. Both have NYC outposts; no news on who stays and who goes. Update: Though Savvian’s press release describes the deal as merger of equals, Bloomberg says GCA is buying Savvian outright — for $780 million. Release, Bloomberg

