A One-Legged Soccer Player Scored This Bicycle-Kick Goal Off A Corner

Nicolai Calabria was born without a right leg, but he never let that stop him from achieving amazing athletic feats.



He became the first person to scale Mount Kilimanjaro on crutches at the age of 13. Now, he’s a member of the United States National Amputee Soccer Team

We can see why.

The senior at Concord-Carlisle Regional High School in Massachusetts scored this unbelievable goal in one of the team’s recent games. (H/T Deadspin)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

