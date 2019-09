Continuing on a theme from this morning, regarding the awesome run in the NASDAQ.



A reader sends us this great NASDAQ-100 chart, showing just how severe the recent run up has been, overcoming a huge amount of ground in half the time as the last equivalently sized rally. Granted, the recent drop was also remarkable.

