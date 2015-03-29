ONE LAST TIME: 3 reasons Michael Clarke has called time on his one-day international career

One last time! Thank you to all of my team mates, past and present, my family and friends and everyone who has stuck by me through the tough times. I will always remember what this great game has given me. #23 A photo posted by Michael Clarke (@michaelclarkeofficial) on Mar 28, 2015 at 12:40am PDT

Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke announced on Saturday that today’s World Cup final against New Zealand would be his last one-day international match.

In a column published by News.com.au, the skipper said there were three reasons he’s decided to retire from ODIs.

Here they are.

1. He didn’t think he’d make it to the next World Cup

“First and foremost, I don’t feel I would have made it to the next World Cup in four years time, and retiring gives the selectors and next captain a really good opportunity to get settled with the team they want.”

2. He wants to leave on a high

Secondly, it just feels like the right time, as I leave the team in a better place then when I took over as captain and on a high as the No. 1 ranked team in the one-day form.

3. He wants to play more Test cricket

Lastly, I believe exiting the ODI format now will give me the best chance of prolonging my Test career.

You can read the full column here.

