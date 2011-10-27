One Last Thing: Hour-Long Steve Jobs Documentary Airs Next Week

Photo: iTech-BB.com

An hour-long documentary of Steve Jobs airing next Wednesday on PBS includes a new interview with Jobs from 1994, when Apple’s former CEO detailed his outlook on life.The dust is finally settling after Walter Isaacson’s bombshell biography, but it appears Jobs has one more posthumous message:



“You tend to get told that the world is the way it is, but life can be much broader once you discover one simple fact; and that is that everything around you that you call life was made up by people no smarter than you … Once you learn that, you’ll never be the same again.”

Also among the new interviews in the documentary:

Ronald Wayne, co-founder of Apple alongside Steve Wozniak and Jobs.

Ross Perot, who invested in NeXT, Jobs’ follow-up venture after he was booted from Apple.

Walt Mossberg, the tech columnist for the Wall Street Journal and a personal friend of Jobs.

will.i.am, the Black Eyed Peas frontman

Robert Palladino, a calligraphy professor at Reed College that inspired Jobs’ typography obsession.

Bill Fernandez, the man that introduced Jobs to Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak

The documentary airs Nov. 2 at 11 p.m. ET.

