One Last Pre-Earnings Google Data Point! (Not Good)

Leading search engine marketing firm Efficient Frontier released a survey of Q1 client spending across Google (GOOG), Yahoo (YHOO), and Microsoft (MSFT).



The upshot: Spending on Google was up year-over-year in Q1, but only by 10%-15%. Spending in the financial category was down. This reconfirms other gloomy Google reports from Efficient Frontier this quarter.

From the report:

