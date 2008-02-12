One Last Nail In HD DVD's Coffin: NetFlix Going Blu-ray

Netflix (NFLX) officially throws its hat in the Blu-ray ring, announcing that it will exclusively stock the Sony next-gen DVD format. No surprise, given that everyone else heading this way: Netflix also signaled that it was going to make this move during its Q4 earnings call last month. Hope no one was swayed by Toshiba’s money-burning Super Bowl ad buy for HD DVD last week.



Side note: Last month NFLX said a “meaningful” percentage of subs were renting HD content, but they weren’t renting many discs, because there were so few HD titles available. Expect that to change quickly

