One Last Look At The Space Shuttle Endeavour's Cockpit Before It's Shut Down Forever

NASA hosted one final media tour at Cape Canaveral Friday April 6, allowing reporters a final look at the Endeavour’s cockpit before all systems are shut down, and it is turned over to California Science centre in Los Angeles.



In these photos all systems are still operational, with displays and lights still functioning, but they won’t be when the shuttle goes on display later this year.

The Endeavour is the youngest U.S. shuttle, but it’s still managed to accumulate more than 123 million miles over 25 flights that began May 1992 and concluded in May 2011.

Pilots sitting in these seats have orbited the earth 4,671 times.

The operational cockpit of the space shuttle endeavour

Photo: AP

The endeavour traveled 123 million miles in its 19 years of service

Photo: AP

The cockpit

Photo: AP

The commander’s seat

Photo: AP

