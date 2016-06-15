One Kings Lane was worth nearly $1 billion. Now it's sold for a 'not material' amount to Bed Bath & Beyond

One King’s Lane One Kings Lane founder Alison Pincus

Bed Bath & Beyond has bought One Kings Lane, a home goods website that at its peak was valued at more than $900 million. The acquisition price of Tuesday’s purchase of the company was not disclosed.

Bed Bath & Beyond, which generated $12 billion in net sales in its most recent fiscal year, said the purchase price was “not material”.

One Kings Lane was once a fast-growing flash sale site for home goods and had the valuation to match it. The company, which was founded by Alison Pincus, raised more than $225 million in venture capital from top tier investors including Kleiner Perkins and IVP at a reported $900 million valuation. However, a report from Recode in January 2016 said the company was looking to be sold for a quarter of that valuation.

The site rose to prominence at a time when flash sales, like those from Fab and Gilt Groupe, seemed like the next wave of ecommerce. However, neither were a resounding success. Gilt Groupe, a startup that was once worth billions, recently got acquired for a mere $250 million. Fab, another near-billion-dollar startup that was like an online-only IKEA, sold its remains for about $20 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Steven Temares said in the acquisition announcement that the furniture site would become “a cornerstone for Bed Bath & Beyond’s growing offerings in furniture and home décor”.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were roughly unchanged in after hours trading on Tuesday.

