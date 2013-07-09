One Kings Lane CEO Doug Mack Reveals How His Team Achieved An Impossible Goal

In 2011, less than two years old, home decor flash sales site One Kings Lane thought it was going to do $70-75 million in revenue, an aggressive goal for the young company.

And then the team decided to up the ante… What if they aimed for $100 million in revenue?

CEO Doug Mack recently told us how his team prepared for, and then beat what seemed an improbable revenue goal. Watch below.

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Alana Kakoyiannis

