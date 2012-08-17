WOW: One Kings Lane Says 25% Of Its Total Revenue Came From Mobile Last Month

Alyson Shontell
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

People seem to have no problem shopping on mobile devices.For example, high-design flash-sales site Fab says more than one-third of its visits come from mobile.

But home-decor site One Kings Lane says a significant chunk of its actual revenues are coming from iPads and smartphones already.

CEO Doug Mack tells us mobile purchases made up 22% of One King Lane’s total revenue in June. That number increased to 25% in July.

Mack tells us mobile revenue has grown every month to date, so the past two months aren’t a blip—they’re a long-term trend.

The company as a whole is on track to generate $200 million in 2012.

We asked Mack where he thinks the mobile spurt came from. He replied:

  • Our model naturally lends itself to mobile success—fresh content and product daily to check out … great imagery … urgency to act.
  • I do think people are taking OKL with them on their summer vacations. We saw a big jump on 4th of July (a Wednesday) – 33% of all traffic was mobile that day – way higher than a typical Wednesday.   We suspect people are taking us with them wherever they are going.

Mack’s plan is to plunge full steam ahead into mobile. He recently hired a chief product and technology officer, Jean Sini. Jean formerly ran engineering for Intuit’s Mint.com, where 40% of its users are mobile only.

“We’re going to have a huge, continued mobile focus,” Mack says. “Our new CTO is a mobile expert and is a big factor. We have all kinds of plans around performance, simplicity and innovation on mobile that we’ll be rolling out.”

