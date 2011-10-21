One Kings Lane Hires A CFO To Manage Its $100 Million Revenue

Dinesh Lathi is CFO of One Kings Lane

Photo: eBay

One Kings Lane, a two-year-old flash sales decor site, has been hunting for a CFO for more than a year. It has finally hired Dinesh Lathi to fill the position.Lathi was formerly a vice president at eBay. He will report to CEO Doug Mack.



This isn’t the first eBayer One Kings Lane has snatched up. Last year, it recruited ex-eBay VP Greg Fant to become its chief marketing officer.

Hiring a CFO is often a sign that a company has grown out of the startup phase (It can also be a sign that a company is preparing to go public).The young company has done that; it is generating about $100 million in 2011 revenue — not gross sales. It also recently raised a $40 million Series C round at a $400 million valuation.

It’s the impressive growth that Lathi says attracted him to One Kings Lane.

Mack is planning for even more aggressive growth, which is where Lathi will come in. “Dinesh will be instrumental to scaling key aspects of our business that support the very special brand position we’ve built with our members and across the home industry,” says Mack.

We interviewed Mack about One Kings Lane quick growth. Check out the interview below:

