The Management Secrets That Got One Kings Lane To $200 Million In Revenue In Just 3 Years

One Kings Lane, the home decor flash sales site, made $100 million in revenue in 2011.

They were two years old.

In 2012, they doubled it to $200 million.

And recently, CEO Doug Mack told us that they are on track to beat that this year.

From 29 employees when he first joined in 2010, Mack and co-founders Susan Feldman and Ali Pincus have built a company that employs around 450 people. And they are just getting started.

Watch below as Mack talks about building his team and other key management strategies that put the company on the fast track to success.

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Alana Kakoyiannis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.