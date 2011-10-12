THE DOWNLOAD: This Startup Went From Zero To $100 Million Revenue In 2 Years Flat

One Kings Lane didn’t exist two years ago. Now it is generating $100 million in 2011 revenue and it’s valued at $440 million.



And no, the $100 million figure is not gross sales. It is net to One Kings Lane.

CEO Doug Mack tells us the home decor flash sales site’s secret to instant success.

Fun fact: Cofounder Alison Pincus is married to Zynga’s founder, Mark Pincus. They might be the ultimate power couple.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Intro music: Hey by Juanitos



