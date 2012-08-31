Hot E-Commerce Startup One Kings Lane Just Moved In With Twitter

Photo: Market Square

One Kings Lane, a fast-growing online retailer which is selling home-décor items at a $200 million-a-year clip, has moved out of its former SoMa headquarters into new digs in San Francisco.The company is moving into 1355 Market, a building that’s become famous as the home of Twitter.



San Francisco city officials have granted tax breaks to businesses that move into the central Mid-Market neighbourhood.

But there are other benefits to the move.

One Kings Lane CEO Doug Mack previously told Business Insider that the company plans to make its new offices a proper showroom for the high-end furniture and tchotchkes One Kings Lane sells.

That plan has historical resonance. The building at 1355 Market, now known as Market Square, was originally built in 1937 as the Western Furniture and Merchandise Mart. Its tall ceilings and open floor plans—the kind of thing that startups find appealing—were originally designed as showrooms for home-furnishings wholesalers.

Back to the future.

