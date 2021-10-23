A 27-year-old man was killed and 7 others were injured in shooting near Fort Valley State University on homecoming weekend

One person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University in Georgia. Georgia Bureau of Investigation

One person was killed and seven were injured in an early morning shooting in Georgia.

The shooting occurred two blocks away from the campus of Fort Valley State University, authorities say.

The school canceled a homecoming parade and added additional security for the homecoming football game, a spokesperson told WMAZ.

One person was killed and seven other people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning near the campus of Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia.

According to the local outlet WMAZ, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened at an off-campus party in the overnight hours about two blocks from campus.

The person who was killed in the shooting was 27-year-old Tyler French, Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said, according to WMAZ. French died at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

French did not attend FVSU, police said in an update posted to Twitter. All seven of the others injured were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, according to the report.

-GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 23, 2021

The university briefly went on lockdown, though the lockdown was lifted later in the morning, according to the report. FVSU is an HBCU located about 103 miles (166km) south of Atlanta.

The Saturday morning homecoming parade at the school was canceled, a spokesperson for the university WMAZ. She added the university planned to add increased security for the homecoming football game, which was scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

The GBI has asked for the public’s help in identifying the person or people responsible for the early morning shooting.