Almost One In Three GOP Congressmen See Only "Minor" Impact For US Economy If Debt Limit Not Raised

John Boehner, Eric Cantor, and Kevin McCarthy

Photo: republicanconference via Flickr

Nearly one-third of Republican lawmakers believe not raising the debt ceiling will result in only a “minor” impact on the U.S. economy, according to a National Journal Insiders Poll released today.Of 34 GOP congressmen polled, 29 per cent said they do not see “catastrophic” or “major ” consequences of a delay. Democrats by and large predicted the two severest outcomes.



The full poll results can be found here:

