One In Ten Australians Have Taken Up Internet Shopping In The Past 2 Years

One in ten new Australians have taken up internet shopping in the past two years, as major retailers continue to push online sales channels and more households go online.

According to the ABS today, 83 per cent of Australians used the internet in 2012-13, up from 79 per cent in 2010-11.

Of those, more than 76 per cent of internet users shopped online last year, up from 68 per cent previously.

Internet users in the 25-34 age bracket were most likely to shop online last year, followed by those aged 18-24, and 35-44.

Online shopping remained least popular among the youngest and oldest age groups but for very different reasons.

Of the 15- to 17-year-olds who did not shop online last year, one in five said it was because they did not have a credit card, 29 per cent said it was because they had no need to do so and 21 per cent said it was because “someone else does it for them”.

Older Australians reported that they had no need to shop online (35 per cent), preferred to shop in person (28 per cent), or were concerned about providing credit card details online (14 per cent).

According to NAB, online sales accounted for 6.5 per cent of total retail sales in the 2013 calendar year, netting retailers a total of $14.7 billion.

There’s more on the ABS.

