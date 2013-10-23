One In Four US Internet Users Accesses YouTube Monthly

Facebook is attracting over half of U.S. Internet users on a monthly basis, easily the top result among social networks. YouTube, in second place, had about half that percentage of monthly users, followed closely by Twitter.

During the third quarter of this year:

50-six per cent of the U.S. Internet population visited Facebook on a monthly basis.

YouTube attracted the second-largest monthly audience, reaching 27% of the U.S. Internet population.

20-two per cent accessed Twitter at least once a month, followed by Google+ (17%), Pinterest (16%), and Instagram (11%).

Despite Pinterest’s and Instagram’s growth spurts, older platforms still attract a higher percentage of the U.S. Internet population.

The findings were based on some 16,000 responses to a survey conducted by GlobalWebIndex. As a snapshot of recent Internet usage, it’s an insightful look at how Americans are spending their time on social media (across PCs and mobile devices).

Facebook’s numbers are impressive. According to Pew Internet Research, 67% of Internet users in the U.S. use Facebook, though not necessarily every month. Putting Pew’s numbers together with GlobalWebIndex’s, we see that over 80% of Facebook’s U.S. users are active monthly, an enviable level of engagement.

The findings also underscore YouTube’s solid audience numbers and traffic — 40% of which is now derived from mobile devices — and the considerable role digital video viewing is playing in web users’ media habits. In March, YouTube announced that it had surpassed 1 billion monthly active users.

Download the chart and data in Excel.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.