One-In-Eight NBN Connections To Homes And Businesses Contain Defects: Report

Anthony Albanese (C), Deputy Prime Minister of Australia pushes a large button to switch on the NBN fibre network to an adtional 2,600 homes and businesses in Brunswick at the Brunswick Digital Hub on July 24, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Getty

Thousands of NBN connections are faulty and will need to be repaired by the company building Australia’s fast broadband project, according to a report.

According to The Australian, which cited internal documents, as many as 21,000 of the 163,500 homes and businesses passed by the network are faulty.

Up to 7000 are reported to have major defects, and are at risk of service degradation, outages or health and safety hazards.

NBN Co disputes the figure.

