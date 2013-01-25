One Image That Perfectly Sums Up The Lakers This Season

After losing to the Grizzlies last night, the Los Angeles Lakers have now lost 10 of the last 12 games and sit in 12th place (out of 15) in the Western Conference. And if there is one thing you can point to on the court for their failings, it is an absolute disregard for playing defence, as seen in the image and video below.



Fast breaks happen. But giving up a 4-on-1 late in the fourth quarter of a blowout, at a time when the Lakers are fighting for their playoff lives, is just a sign that this team has given up…

Photo: Fox Sports

Here’s the full play…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

