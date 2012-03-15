The Truth About The World's Most Expensive Apartment Building: It's A Ghost Town

Photo: Knight Frank

One Hyde Park, an ultra-high end apartment complex in Knightsbridge, London, is the world’s most expensive residential development.Apartments in the 86-unit building sell for around $11,270 per square foot, far more than typical residential real estate in London, which currently goes for around $1,059 per square foot.



Of course, the building’s residential makeup reflects its exclusive nature.

Arab sheiks, Russian oligarchs, and European billionaires are among the 22 nationalities represented in the complex, according to German newspaper Die Welt, which recently got a glimpse inside One Hyde Park’s closely guarded walls.

But it seems unlikely that any of these tycoons will run into each other in the building’s decadent lobby.

While 68 of the 86 residences have been sold, only three of them are registered as primary residences, Die Welt reports.

One real estate agent who shows at One Hyde Park told the paper: “Our clients call the whole world home. They will spend winters at their ski chalet, summers on their yachts in Cannes or Sardinia, and the rest of the time in their homes in the Middle East, Russia or the United States.”

Despite the fact that many units sit empty while their owner gallivant around the globe, the building has been considered a huge success, with the first 62 units selling for a combined $2.25 billion, according to real estate consulting firm Knight Frank.

