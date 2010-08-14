Here It Is: The World's Most Expensive Home

Photo: <www.luxist.com

Sorry Candy Spelling — you’ve been eclipsed. By who, we don’t know yet..What we do know is that a mystery buyer just shelled out $220 million (£140 million) for a duplex penthouse in London, making it the most expensive piece of residential real estate in the world (Spelling’s Bel Air mansion previously wore the world’s-most-pricey-pad crown).



The new owner of the six-bedroom condo at One Hyde Park gets access to the luxury amenities of the Mandarin Oriental hotel, which is just next door… Apparently there’s a tunnel from A to B?! Plus, security guards are none other than former SAS members.

And the mystery buyer’s new neighbour? Qatari prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, who recently purchased another penthouse in the same development.

Until more details emerge about the sale, we’ve only got images of the mega-lux development.

