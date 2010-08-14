Here It Is: The World's Most Expensive Home

Katya Wachtel
one hyde park

Sorry Candy Spelling — you’ve been eclipsed. By who, we don’t know yet..What we do know is that a mystery buyer just shelled out $220 million (£140 million) for a duplex penthouse in London, making it the most expensive piece of residential real estate in the world (Spelling’s Bel Air mansion previously wore the world’s-most-pricey-pad crown).

The new owner of the six-bedroom condo at One Hyde Park gets access to the luxury amenities of the Mandarin Oriental hotel, which is just next door… Apparently there’s a tunnel from A to B?! Plus, security guards are none other than former SAS members.

And the mystery buyer’s new neighbour? Qatari prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, who recently purchased another penthouse in the same development.

Until more details emerge about the sale, we’ve only got images of the mega-lux development.

Very nice location... London Riveria-esque

The World's Most Expensive Home is a property in that glass and brick building

The exterior of One Hyde Park in Knightsbridge

The interior of the apartments

The opulent living area

Another sample living room

Residents have a view of the park and the lake...

... and a view out to the City

The rear of the development

One Hyde Park at dusk

