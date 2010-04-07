:45 Until The Fed Minutes

The Federal Open Market Committee’s minutes are coming out in under an hour.



Stocks are starting to pull up ahead of the release. 10-year treasuries have dipped back below 4%. Gold is holding at $1,135.

It’ll be curious to see if recent stronger-than expected U.S. economic data has any effect on what’s said. Bond markets certainly became more optimistic about the economy on the data.

