:45 Until The Fed Minutes

Until The Fed Minutes

Vincent Fernando, CFA

The Federal Open Market Committee’s minutes are coming out in under an hour.

Stocks are starting to pull up ahead of the release. 10-year treasuries have dipped back below 4%. Gold is holding at $1,135.

It’ll be curious to see if recent stronger-than expected U.S. economic data has any effect on what’s said. Bond markets certainly became more optimistic about the economy on the data.

