Markets are continuing to selloff late into the day, and with one hour to go, indices are close to their lows.



Dow down 2.43% (Blue)

NASDAQ down 3.00% (Red)

S&P 500 down 2.76% (Gold)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.