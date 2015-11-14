A one-handed wide receiver is dominating his high school competition

Although he was born without a left hand, Cambridge Springs High School senior Kris Silbaugh didn’t let it stop him from becoming a record-breaking wide receiver and a legitimate deep threat.

The team’s starting wide receiver, cornerback, and punter recently wasn’t allowed to play football until his freshman year of high school, but as a senior managed to break both his high school’s all-time receiving yards record and its all-time touchdown record — two feats impressive in their own right and doubly so when you factor in Silbaugh’s circumstances.

“You just need extra focus.” Silbaugh modestly told the AP. “You watch the ball closely all the way in.”

Cambridge Spring’s head coach said that Silbaugh has not only become a skilled ball-handler, he’s also become a master of extending plays on his feet:

Here’s another impressive run after the catch:

Silbaugh also looks solid on the other side of the ball (though if we’re being honest, this is perhaps the easiest pick-6 of Silbaugh’s career):

Silbaugh’s story is a great one, and you don’t need much knowledge of football to appreciate how he’s battled adversity to achieve success. His hometown has taken notice, too: He’s the homecoming king, and flyers in support of the team can be found all over town with his photograph on it.

Silbaugh never met his birth parents, and was placed into foster care when he was just 18-months old.

“I don’t know who my birth parents are.” Silbaugh said. “Maybe one day they can see that I’ve done something, that I’ve had success.”

Check out a full video of his highlights below:

