One-Fifth Of All U.S. Households On Track To Have No Land Line By Next Year

No surprise: People are increasingly ditching their home phones in favour of only using mobile phones. And if trends continue, one-fifth of all U.S. households well be mobile phone-only by next year.



Some 17.5% of US households now have no home telephone service, up from 13.6% a year ago, Reuters reports. Which suggests we’ll see the 20% mark next year.

That’s both good and bad news for mostly the same companies: Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) are the biggest U.S. telcos, so they stand to lose the most home phone customers. But they’re also the biggest U.S. wireless carriers, so they stand to gain the most wireless business, too.

Wireless-only homes also include a bunch of misfits:

For example, wireless-only households are more likely to contain binge drinkers and smokers, compared with those having landline phones.

See Also: Polls Including mobile phone Numbers favour Obama More

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.