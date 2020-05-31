One Federal Protective Service officer killed, another injured as thousands take to the streets in Oakland to protest George Floyd's death

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images) A man kneels in front of a police skirmish line in Oakland, California on May 29, 2020 during protests over George Floyd’s death.

Two Federal Protective Service officers were shot Friday at the Oakland Downtown Federal Building during protests over George Floyd’s death.

One officer has died of his wounds, police said.

More than 7,500 demonstrators gathered in the northern California city for a protest that Interim Police Chief Susan Manheimer said began peacefully, but “turned violent and disruptive” as the night wore on.

Six Oakland police officers and seven other law enforcement officials were also hurt.

Police said 60 people suspected looters have been detained, while 22 others have been arrested.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A law enforcement official was killed Friday night when gunfire erupted at a protest in Oakland, California, over George Floyd’s death.

Two Federal Protective Service officers were shot, but one died of his injuries, CNN reported.

According to the Oakland Police Department, “Two Federal Protective Services officers stationed at the Oakland Downtown Federal Building suffered gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, one succumbed to his injury.”

The Federal Protective Service is part of the Department of Homeland Security, and is responsible for “security and law enforcement services at U.S. federal government facilities,” according to its website.

Oakland police and the FBI are investigating, KABC-TV reported.

Police estimated that over 7,500 protesters took to the streets to demand justice in Floyd’s case, per CNN.

The night began peacefully, Oakland Interim Police Chief Susan Manheimer said in a video on Twitter, and police worked to create “safe” and “respectful spaces” for demonstrators. However, she added, “what we saw later on in the evening turned violent and disruptive.”

Photos from the scene show vandalism, fires, looting, shattered windows, damaged businesses, overturned cars, and halted traffic. Six Oakland police officers and seven other members of law enforcement agencies were wounded, KABC-TV said.

As of Saturday, 60 people suspected of looting businesses have been detained for further questioning. Oakland police have arrested 18 people and other agencies have taken four others into custody.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died Monday, while gasping for breath as he was pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis policeman. Derek Chauvin, the arresting officer, has been arrested on third-degree murder charges.

Floyd’s death sparked outrage and protests, which began in Minneapolis but have since erupted across the country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.