One Ebola Death And Five Additional Cases In Sub-Saharan Africa's Largest City

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s health minister says a nurse died of Ebola and the country has five additional confirmed cases of the disease.

Onyebuchi Chukwu said Wednesday that all the Ebola cases are being treated in isolation in Lagos, sub-Saharan Africa‘s largest city with 21 million people. He said the nurse had treated the man who traveled from Liberia and died of Ebola in Lagos last month.

The five other confirmed cases are believed to be health workers who treated Liberian-American Patrick Sawyer who was sick when he flew into Lagos and died days later on July 25.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.