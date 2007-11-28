One Down: Brightcove Shutters Consumer Site

Brightcove is giving up on Brightcove.TV, its would-be YouTube site that neither it nor anyone else took that seriously. This will allow Brightcove to focus on its core business: Providing video hosting services for the likes of the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Brightcove won’t shutter Brightcove.TV, but consumers won’t be able to upload their video to it. Instead it’s supposed to become “a hub for the distribution and promotion of its professional and network publishing partners.” We don’t think this makes much sense, either, since Brightcove’s professional and network publishing partners want their stuff distributed in places where users actually visit; we assume Brightcove just doesn’t have the heart to pull the plug on the thing entirely.

As we’ve argued before, the video sharing space is overcrowded, and a shakeout is inevitable – expect to see more shutdowns and refocused businesses sooner than later.

