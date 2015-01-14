A Four Year-Old Tweet From One Direction Just Leapt Past Obama's Four More Years Tweet To Be The Second Most Popular Ever

Caroline Moss
One directionAP

Try explaining this to Grandma: A member of boy band One Direction just surpassed Barack Obama with the second-most retweeted tweet of all-time.

Barack Obama’s “Four More Years” tweet was edged out of its silver medal spot by One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, whose “Always in my heart @Harry_Styles. Yours sincerely, Louis” tweet got over 770,000 retweets.

The most retweeted tweet of all-time is, of course, the Ellen Oscar selfie.

This was noticed by BuzzFeed staffer and huge One Direction fan Matt Bellassai.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.