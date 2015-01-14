A Four Year-Old Tweet From One Direction Just Leapt Past Obama's Four More Years Tweet To Be The Second Most Popular Ever

Try explaining this to Grandma: A member of boy band One Direction just surpassed Barack Obama with the second-most retweeted tweet of all-time.

Barack Obama’s “Four More Years” tweet was edged out of its silver medal spot by One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, whose “Always in my heart @Harry_Styles. Yours sincerely, Louis” tweet got over 770,000 retweets.

Always in my heart @Harry_Styles . Yours sincerely, Louis

— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 2, 2011

The most retweeted tweet of all-time is, of course, the Ellen Oscar selfie.

If only Bradley’s arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

This was noticed by BuzzFeed staffer and huge One Direction fan Matt Bellassai.

This 1D tweet just surpassed Barack Obama’s tweet as the second most RT’d tweet OF ALL TIME behind Ellen’s selfie. pic.twitter.com/Ipw6ekJY4R

— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) January 12, 2015

