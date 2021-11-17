One Direction music video director says one of the singers asked him how to meet girls in America before they blew up

One Direction. Christopher Polk/AMA2014/Getty Images for DCP

The director for One Direction’s first music video said a singer asked about talking to girls.

John Urbano spoke to Entertainment Weekly for the 10th anniversary of One Direction’s debut album.

Urbano recalled that an unnamed bandmember was worried about meeting girls after moving to America.

The director for One Direction’s first music video told Entertainment Weekly that one of the band members asked him about talking to girls in America during the filming of the video.

One Direction was one of the most successful boy bands of all time before their hiatus in 2015 after Zayn Malik left the band. Their success started with their hit debut single “What Makes You Beautiful,” which was released alongside the band’s first music video starring bandmembers Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan.

John Urbano, who directed the music video, spoke to Entertainment Weekly for the 10th anniversary of One Direction’s debut album “Up All Night,” which featured the hit single.

He told Entertainment Weekly that the bandmembers were still naive as to how popular they would be.

He recalled one of the singers, who he did not name, saying: “‘Is it the same in Europe? Where do you meet girls at in America?’ And I just remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh, man, you’re going to have security to keep girls away from you. How to meet girls in America? You’re not going to have a problem with that.’ Because they had no idea what was in store for them.”

Urbano also recalled the moment he realized how popular One Direction would be.

“I will say there was one moment where it was close to sunset, and they were singing as we were walking on the beach, really close to the water,” He said. “We’re blasting the song as loud as we possibly can play it so we all feel it, and I remember there was a small group, between 10 and 15 people, gathering. And I remember looking back at them and thinking, ‘This is going to be huge.’ This small little group is witnessing what could be the biggest boy band in history.”

One Direction members, from left, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson perform on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

He continued: “And I can remember them wondering who they were. They actually asked like, ‘Who are these guys? Are they famous?’ And I just remember thinking to myself, ‘You just wait.’ So many things have to line up for you to make it. You have to be talented, it has to be the right time, it has to be the right song, and everything was just lined up perfectly for them. I felt that they were going to shoot off the planet. I felt like magic was happening. You couldn’t be there and hear it and see it and be a part of it and be like, ‘Eh, this is just another here today, gone tomorrow.'”

Now, the members of One Direction release music solo but, apart from Malik, the British singers have not ruled out a reunion.