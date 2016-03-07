A gunman is dead after killing one man and wounding two others in a Sydney factory

A gunman who killed one man, shot and injured two more and held a number of people hostage in a six-hour siege in south-western Sydney has died, NSW Police say.

Police and emergency services responded to reports of a shooting at an industrial estate on Heald Road, Ingleburn at 10:45am and found a 43-year-old man dead when they arrived.

Two men were taken to Liverpool Hospital and one, shot in the upper body, underwent emergency surgery. The other man has superficial wounds to his legs

Tactical operations unit police spent the day on site at the Inline signage business negotiating with the gunman, describing the situation as at “a delicate stage” midway through the afternoon.

Shortly after 5pm AEST, three people, believed to have been held hostage by the gunman, emerged unharmed

The gunman has not been identified and it’s not known how many people were inside the building during the hostage siege.

One man was detained earlier in the day for allegedly hindering police earlier in the day.

Police have set up a safety cordon around the site and have told the public to avoid the area.

