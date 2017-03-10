One dead, 5 children injured after a bus slams into car in Sydney

Screenshot: The Morning Show.

A car and a bus have collided in Londonderry, 60km west of the Sydney’s CBD.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

Five school students were injured and were treated at the scene by paramedics. Three of them were taken to Nepean Hospital, the other two to Hawkesbury Hospital.

The driver of the bus was uninjured but was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

The crash occurred around 8am near the intersection of The Driftway and Londonderry Rd.

Londonderry Rd has been closed in both directions.

Police are investigating the incident.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews are at the scene and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

The intersection near where the crash occurred.

