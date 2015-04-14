One dead after shooting at North Carolina college campus, suspect still at-large

At least one person is dead following a Monday morning shooting at the North Carolina campus of Wayne County Community College, according to reports.

One person is dead, officials confirmed, and SWAT officers are searching for a male suspect while the campus is on lockdown following the incident, according to WRAL.

The assailant has been described by authorities as 5 feet 11 inches tall with a goatee and a tattoo over his left eye, the station reported. He was wearing a blue jacket and armed with a “long rifle.”

A line of about 20 to 30 students are being escorted out with their hands up from inside WCC pic.twitter.com/UYgc3LrjHq

— News-Argus Cops (@NewsArgusCops) April 13, 2015

This military style van is now loaded with SWAT members from Johnston County Sheriff’s Office pic.twitter.com/JVGcdHJr39

— News-Argus Cops (@NewsArgusCops) April 13, 2015

Offices are gearing up with automatic rifles pic.twitter.com/bXhZKZbCyg

— News-Argus Cops (@NewsArgusCops) April 13, 2015

Images from local media show students and staff streaming out of campus buildings into common areas. Many have their hands in the air.

Officers can also be seen gearing up for what appears to be a SWAT operation. Commandos are reportedly searching the entire campus, building-by-building.

Further details regarding the victim of the possible gunman has not yet been made available.

This is a developing story, more information will come as it is made available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.