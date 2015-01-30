One Dead After Tragic Ceiling Collapse On Taiwan Set Of Martin Scorsese Film

AP The set of ‘Silence’ after the collapse.

A tragic accident on the Taiwan set of Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film, “Silence,” resulted in one death and two injuries, reports The Daily Mail.

After a scaffolding collapsed, three men were rushed to the hospital. Construction worker Chen Yu-lung was pronounced deceased, and the other two maintained head injuries and fractures. All three had been working on the set of the film, which is based on the Shusako Endo novel of the same name.

AP One man was killed and two maintained injuries.

A spokesperson for the film released the following statement to Deadline:

“Today there was an unfortunate accident at CMPC Studios in Taiwan, where the Martin Scorsese film, Silence, is in pre-production. An existing structure on the CMPC backlot had been deemed unsafe by the production, and accordingly a 3rd-party contractor was hired to reinforce and make it safe prior to any production-related work commencing in this building. Sadly, during this process, the ceiling collapsed, resulting in the death of one of the contractor’s employees and injuries to two others. Everyone is in shock and sorrow and expresses their deepest concern and sympathy to the families of the individual who died and those who were injured.”

Victoria Will/Invision/AP ‘Everyone is in shock and sorrow and expresses their deepest concern and sympathy,’ said a spokesperson to Deadline.

The movie is in pre-production and will star Liam Neeson, Adam Driver, and Andrew Garfield.

A video of the collapse is below.

