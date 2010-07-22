One Day The Yen May Turn To Toilet Paper... But In The Meantime It's Busting To Multi-Year Highs

Excessive debt? Check.



A weak economy? Check.

Scads of haters? Check.

Yes, there are plenty of reasons for folks to hate the yen. Kyle Bass is famously short Japan’s currency.

And yet, here we are. Not only is the Yen about to bust out beyond highs not seen since November, it’s going to multi-year highs as well.

The government is evidently freaked out once again. Maybe years and years of printing yen isn’t the answer?

Photo: Google Finance

