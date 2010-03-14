Foursquare Seems To Be Mopping The Floor With Gowalla Tonight*

Foursquare appears to be winning the SXSW battle for supremacy against Gowalla, according to a trend forming in the stream of tweets we follow on Silicon Alley Insider.*



On the right side of the site we have “The Hive.” We follow hundreds of people in tech, take the headlines and links they’re tweeting, collect them and rank them. (More explanation here.)

Tonight, we’re seeing three of the five popular links getting posted to Twitter involve Foursquare. It’s people checking into the Airport, Stubbs, and the Austin Convention centre on Foursquare. (Makes sense in that order, doesn’t it?)

Gowalla is not cracking the top five.

Scientific fact, this isn’t. But it stood out as we’re watching this battle.

We think one of these companies ends up successful like Twitter and the other ends up like Jaiku, or Pownce. Tonight it looks like Foursquare is Twitter.

*UPDATE: A Gowalla investor disputes this conclusion, saying that many of the Tweets we’re counting are “spam check-ins”:

Your piece alleging that Foursquare is leading Gowalla in checkins by

5x couldn’t be further from the truth.

Independent data shows they are neck and neck. And, when you normalize

for the spam checkins on Foursquare (you know, the leaderboard where

users have 3,000 checkins in a week), Gowalla is ahead. Plain and

simple.

