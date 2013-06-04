Beautiful Chart Reveals Your Odds Of Success If You Want To Date Someone Younger

Two people on reddit have figured out how old — and how young — people are actually willing to date, and the results are fascinating.



One user, cryo_zero, performed a study in the Sample Size subreddit asking people what ages they would and wouldn’t date. Yesterday, a user called TMaster posted a visualisation in the Data Is Beautiful subreddit.

It’s an excellent look at what range of ages people are willing to date given their own age, and gives a look into the minds of different people in the dating game at different stages in life.

Check out the charts. Basically, the vertical axis represents your age, the horizontal access represents the age of the person you want to date, and the colours represent your odds of success. Where it’s green, your odds are high.

Here are some of the most interesting findings:

People seeking to date men seem to be more willing to accept a wider age range.

People get a lot less picky the older that they get.

In late twenties and early thirties, people seeking women are likely to drop most previously held age concerns.

People are really, really open-minded at a few points in their teens.

