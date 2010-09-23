One Company Worked 1,000,000 Hours Last Month -- Here's What They Could Have Done Instead

One company, oDesk, was bored last month. They calculated the number of hours their employees worked in August. And it was a lot.

oDesk is a global employment platform, enabling companies to hire, manage and pay a remote workforce from anywhere in the world.

Between all of their contractors, a total of 1,000,000+ hours were worked in 31 days. (We wonder if the time it took to calculate this number contributed to the stat?*)

They say they’re proud to have worked this much, calling the 1MM mark a “milestone.”

Also out of sheer boredom, oDesk calculated all the better uses of time there are for 1 million hours of work (it’s clear their time is spent productively).

They include:

Taking 18 trips to the sun (if you traveled at the speed of Apollo 13)

Building 52 Eiffel Towers

One person working for 114 years

Building the Empire State Building in half the time

Check it out, if you’re as bored as they were.

UPDATE: oDesk has responded to our inquiry and say this was not an act of boredom: “The graphic was created by a contractor in Spain, who completed the task – from job post to hire to collaboration to completion – in less 24 hours (his actual work time on it was 9.3 hours). During that time, the accompanying blog post was drafted, the social media team was directed, and the PR team completed the production of our monthly Online Employment Report — we certainly weren’t bored!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.