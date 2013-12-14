15 CEOs Who Spent Their Whole Career At The Company They Lead

General Motors Mary Barra, the first female CEO of GM, has spent her entire career at the automaker.

Who says it’s no longer a straight line to the top?

In the past month, two of the biggest and best-known corporations in the world, General Motors and Wal-Mart, rewarded loyalty by giving the CEO job to people who had spent their entire careers at the company.

Mary Barra of GM rose from a summer job as a teenager inspecting panels at a Pontiac plant to the automaker’s first female CEO. And Doug McMillon of Wal-Mart started out at the company unloading trucks and then climbed the ranks for decades.

We’ve collected some of the other major CEOs who have managed to rise from entry-level positions all the way to the top of their companies.

