Glorious Images Of Steve Jobs' Black-Tie Induction Into The Creative Hall Of Fame

On Tuesday night, more than 300 of the advertising world’s elite donned tuxes and gowns to celebrate the induction of Steve Jobs, Paula Green, and Joe Pytka into the One Club’s 2012 Creative Hall of Fame for advertising.BBDO chief creative officer David Lubars, the 2012 Hall of Fame chairman, introduced the awards ceremony as the ad world’s retribution for “polluting the culture” by way of “showing our profession at its best.”



Industry leaders such as David Kennedy (of Wieden + Kennedy) to Jerry Della Femina (of the former Della Femina Travisano & Partners) gathered in Gotham Hall — a regal, columned space that used to be a bank — to eat steak so rare it bled, and clink champagne flutes.

Apple founder Jobs, who died in October, became the first client to be inducted into the creative hall of fame. “He wrote the words in his own way,” TBWA chairman Lee Clow said. “He forced the words out of you.” Jobs was informed of his induction prior to his death.

The other inductees included Paula Green, best-known for creating Avis’ “We Try Harder” motto and the lyrics to the “Look for the Union Label” song for the ILGWU.

Green, 74, started out as a copy editor at Seventeen magazine, before becoming a key player in the ad world during the sexist heyday of the 1960s. She became the first female group head at DDB before starting her own agency.

Perhaps the most memorable moments of the night came from Jim Riswold, the former creative director at Wieden+Kennedy, when introducing the prolific Joe Pytka, who has directed over 5,000 commercials and films. More of a roast than a tribute, Riswold compared the Pytka to Jack London’s seal-clubbing character Wolf Larsen, stating that the only reason Pytka didn’t kill seals was because they don’t work in the ad industry.

The One Club also began an Educator’s Hall of Fame, naming Robert Lawton from Creative Circus in Atlanta as its first inductee.

