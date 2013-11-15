These Two Charts Show China's Huge Demographics Problem, And Why It Had To Loosen Its One-Child Policy

Big news out of China today: The country is loosening its infamous “one-child” policy. It’s not eliminating the policy completely. Just creating more loopholes.
Why is China doing this? In part because the existing policy has created a demographic/economic problem for the country, which is ageing rapidly, even before it gets rich.
These two charts from Morgan Stanley from January show how China’s demographics are turning in a negative way, and how such turns frequently presage economic weakness.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.