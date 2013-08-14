This Chart Will Make You Ashamed Of Prisons In America

Yesterday U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder announced a major policy shift for how the Justice department plans to handle mandatory minimum sentencing.

The gist is that Justice will no longer enforce mandatory minimums for low-level drug salesmen.

According to the United States Bureau of Prisons, about 48% of the U.S. federal prison population — that’s 90,000 people — are in the clink for drug offenses. Many of them are there for a long time due to mandatory minimum sentencing.

That may sound like not too many people, but it’s important to remember that America — always striving to be #1 — has the highest prisoner to general population rate in the world as a result.

Check out this graphic from Reuters that hammers that sad fact home.

(Click to Enlarge)

